Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan opens up on divorce saga

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he initiated the move to annul his marriage with ex-wife, Gifty Gyan.

According to the ex-Black Stars striker, he ended his relationship with the mother of his three children after discovering she was married to another man.

On Tuesday, a court in Accra ordered Gyan to pay his ex-wife a monthly stipend of GHC 25,000, handover his UK house and the one in Accra as well.

The properties the former player is returning to his ex-wife were already in the name of his ex-partner.

"The reason why I went to court is I annulled the marriage because I realize things weren't right. The court granted me my wish because they discovered that I was right," he told Asempa FM.

Asked if he will ever marry again, Gyan said: "I am very very happy with my life. I have three children that I am taking care of. I am a family man and my kids love me and I love them. I was frustrated by the court proceedings and after five years it's finally over."