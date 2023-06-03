GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan pays courtesy call on Sports Ministry ahead of Baby Jet U16 Tournament

Published on: 03 June 2023
Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan paid a visit to the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, ahead of the second edition of the Baby Jet U16 tournament. 

The former Black Stars captain alongside his manager Samuel Anim Addo brief the Sports Minister on preparations towards the tournament which begins next week in Cape Coast.

The Baby Jet tournament is an initiative of the country's all-time top scorer, with the objective of unearthing talents.

"Paid a visit to the Sports Minister Hon Mustapha Ussif with my manager Sammy Anim Addo on preparations for the Baby Jet Tournament and also seek his support which he assured us of his full commitment and support to help us organize this wonderful event successfully," wrote Gyan on social media.

"We were joined by Hon Dan Botwe who offered his advice as well," added the forward.

The Sports Minister assured the 37-year-old his full support as preparations for the competitions continues.

The competition is expected to draw talents from across the country as scouts and teams arrive to spot the best U16 players in the country. There are also team's from Togo expected to participate.

