Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan plays football with CAF president Patrice Motsepe

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan played together with the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Dr Patrice Motsepe during a friendly match in Morocco.

Gyan, who recently retired from football, was in action as African luminaries took on CAF officials at Morocco's King Mohammed VI Complex.

The game was played as part of the celebration for the newly constructed headquarters of the Moroccan Football Federation.

The game also served as a curtain raiser for the finals of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) between Morocco and Egypt on Saturday.

After the game, the former Black Stars captain expressed his excitement and jokingly asked the CAF boss to come for more lessons.

“With the great son of the Continent CAF President, always a honor to spend time with you Sir, this time on the pitch, come for some more lessons Sir,” Asamoah Gyan shared in a post on Twitter.

On June 20, 2023, the former Sunderland striker declared his retirement from football with remarkable success. He finished his career as Ghana's top scorer of all-time with 51 goals from 109 matches.

He is also Africa's top scorer at the World Cup with six goals.