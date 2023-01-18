Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan reveals difference between Messi and Ronaldo

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has disclosed that World Cup winner Lionel Messi is naturally gifted while his rival Cristiano Ronaldo is hardworking.

In pointing out the difference between the current generation's best two players, Gyan stated that Messi can perform without having to train but Ronaldo needs to train for games.

Gyan also added he would rather have Messi as a teammate if he is to pick between the two players.

"For me, I feel Messi is gifted. You need Messi in your team more than Ronaldo,” he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah in a YouTube interview.

“I admire Ronaldo because of his hard work. He has really worked hard to get to where he is. He is someone who can't go two days without training because he would feel he can't play anymore but Messi can sit for two weeks and do a little shake-up and will still perform. So there is that difference."

"I think Messi will be better in my team because he can take five players out easily," the former Sunderland striker added.

Ronaldo left Manchester United in the winter transfer window to join Al Nassr. The two rivals will face off in a friendly in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, January 19.