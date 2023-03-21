Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan visits Black Meteors team ahead of Algeria trip

Former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan was at the Accra Sports Stadium to watch the U23 team train ahead of their AFCON U23 qualifier against Angola.

The Black Meteors will travel to Algiers for the first-leg of their double-header against Algeria on Friday.

The West African's will host their opponents four days later in Ghana for a place at the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The competition will serve as a qualification tournament for next year's summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Gyan, who played at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, took the opportunity to inspire the players ahead of their trip.

The Black Meteors missed the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2020 and have not qualified since Athens 2004.

Meanwhile, coach Ibrahim Tanko has invited eight Europe-based players including Ernest Nuamah and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku to his team for the games.

The team is expected to leave Ghana on Wednesday.