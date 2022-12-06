Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan's jersey in game against Uruguay preserved in FIFA museum

The jersey worn by Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan in the World Cup quarter-final game against Uruguay 12 years ago has been preserved in the FIFA museum.

The infamous shirt has been kept in the museum in Zurich since Ghana painfully lost to the South Americans in dramatic circumstances.

Gyan missed a penalty at the stroke of full time after Luis Suarez had stopped a goal-bound header from former youth star Dominic Adiyiah.

Although Suarez was red carded, the ex-Liverpool forward rubbed salt in Ghana's wounds after he was seen celebrating Gyan's miss as he walked down the tunnel.

The Black Stars ended up losing the match on penalties to leave the competition at the last eight stage.

Gyan was visible broken after the match as he broke down in uncontrollable tears and had to be consoled by teammates.

Twelve years later Ghana face Uruguay at the World Cup but without the legendary forward.