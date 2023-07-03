Ghana legend Asamoah steers clear from GFA presidential elections- stays neutral

Asamoah Gyan has decided to remain neutral and stay away from publicly endorsing any candidate in the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential elections.

Gyan understands that his support carries significant weight and, therefore, wants to maintain a neutral stance as the campaign intensifies.

The incumbent president, Kurt Okraku, is expected to seek re-election, while George Afriyie, former GFA Vice President who lost in the 2019 presidential election, has officially declared his intention to run. Additionally, Kojo Yankah, former Chairman of the Western Regional Football Association, has also expressed his interest in the position.

As the election date has not yet been set, more candidates are anticipated to emerge in the coming months.

The previous GFA presidential election took place four years ago in October, leading to speculation that the upcoming election will likely follow a similar timeline.

As the election approaches, football stakeholders and fans eagerly await the official announcement of the election date and the emergence of additional candidates.

Gyan's decision to remain neutral reflects his desire to avoid any potential controversies or biases during the election process.

His decision not to publicly support any candidate demonstrates his commitment to maintaining a fair and transparent electoral environment for the GFA presidency.

