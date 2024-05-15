Ghana legend Dan Owusu urges government support for clubs in CAF campiagns

Ghana legend Dan Owusu has emphasised the need for government support for Ghanaian clubs participating in CAF Inter-club competitions, following Dreams FC's commendable performance in the recent campaign.

Dreams FC, after clinching victory in the Ghana FA Cup, surpassed expectations by securing a historic qualification to the semifinals of the CAF Inter-club competitions, only to narrowly miss out on advancing further after a defeat to Zamalek.

In light of the financial challenges faced by Ghanaian clubs when participating in African competitions, Owusu stressed the importance of government intervention to alleviate the burden on these clubs.

"Playing in Africa comes with significant costs, and it's concerning that the government has not been able to support Ghanaian clubs in these endeavors," Owusu remarked in an interview with Kessben FM.

Highlighting the representation of Ghana as a whole when a club qualifies for African competitions, Owusu urged the government to provide financial backing to these clubs to ensure their competitiveness on the continental stage.

"The clubs face numerous financial challenges, relying mainly on player sales for income. It's disheartening to see the lack of support, especially when these clubs are representing the nation," he added.

Owusu's sentiments echo the concerns expressed by management members of Dreams FC, who have acknowledged the financial constraints associated with participating in African competitions despite the club's impressive performance.

As Ghanaian clubs continue to strive for success on the continental stage, the call for government support becomes increasingly urgent to ensure their sustainability and competitiveness in CAF Inter-club competitions.