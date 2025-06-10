Ghana Legend Frimpong Manso clinches first Premier League title with Gold Stars

Ghanaian football icon Frimpong Manso has achieved a career milestone by winning his first-ever Ghana Premier League title, guiding Gold -Stars FC to a historic triumph in the 2024-25 season.

The former Ghana international, known for his calm demeanor and tactical acumen, took charge of the Miners from deceased Michael Osei midway through the 2023/24 campaign. In just his second season at the helm, Manso has etched his name into the annals of both Gold Stars' history and the wider Ghanaian football narrative.

At 66, the soft-spoken and highly respected coach has led the Bibiani-based club to their maiden league title, capping off a remarkable turnaround and steady ascent to domestic glory. Under his leadership, Gold Stars played with discipline, purpose, and cohesion, attributes that defined their championship-winning campaign.

Frimpong Manso, who also serves as the head coach of Ghana’s U-17 national team, brings a wealth of experience from stints with clubs such as Eleven Wonders, Nkoranza Warriors, and the once-prominent Bofoakwa Tano. His latest achievement sees him join an elite group of coaches to have lifted the Ghanaian top-flight title, an accomplishment that further cements his legacy in Ghanaian football.

Taking over in difficult circumstances and transforming Gold Stars into champions within two seasons is a testament to Manso’s leadership, resilience, and footballing intellect. His success not only honours the memory of his predecessor, Michael Osei, but also signals the continued rise of Western Region football on the national stage.

For Frimpong Manso, it is a crowning moment in a distinguished football journey that has come full circle, from national hero on the pitch to championship winning tactician on the sidelines.