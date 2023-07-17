Ghana legend Ibrahim Sunday advises Kotoko and Hearts to consider finding genuine talents

Ghana football legend Ibrahim Sunday has advised his former club Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak to scout diligently for talented players to help them revive their fortunes.

Both clubs despite boasting as the most successful clubs in Ghana have experienced a significant decline in their performances with both struggling to even compete for the domestic league title

Sunday's forthright advice, backed by a wealth of knowledge and an illustrious career, serves as a rallying cry for both clubs to prioritize quality and shrewd decision-making in their player recruitment methods.

“Asante Kotoko is not a club that any player at all should be signed. It is not a club that as soon as a player is good in a village then he is brought to Kotoko to play," Ibrahim Sunday told Oyerepa FM.

"We have to see that the player is really talented and he has a future before he is taken to Kotoko or Hearts of Oak before he is called to the national team,”

“But not any player at all from any village then he is signed and fielded by Asante Kotoko or Hearts of Oak.”

While Hearts of Oak almost suffered relegation by finally settling for the 12th position Asante Kotoko could only secure the fourth position in last season's Ghana Premier League despite winning it the previous season.