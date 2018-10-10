Ghana legend Ibrahim Sunday says Government, GFA have failed footballers

Ghana hero Sunday Ibrahim has chastised the Ghana Football Association and government officials for failing to approve a policy that could have taken care of national heroes after their retirement from football.

The 74-year-old made these remarks after his fellow colleague Malik Jabir resigned from his job as the national under 23 head coach attributing his reason to poor working conditions and non-payment of his salary for three and a half years.

"They have tried for over four years to persuade government and the FA to take care of national heroes after their retirement from football. But all have proved futile," Sunday told Rainbow FM.

The retired football said ex-footballers are not interested in allowing their children to follow their footsteps. Ghana has a lot of talent but our leaders are not helping to develop these young and upcoming ones.

When asked whether Ghana has a future the 1970 CAF champions league winner said, how can I encourage someone to play football when did not get anything from it.

During our time we played out of passion and for the fame but today’s footballer plays for the money. When you go to the local clubs camp u can find out the players have not been paid for three to four months and our style of management is not favourable to our players.