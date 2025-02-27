Ghana legend Kwadwo Addai Kyenkyenhene charges Otto Addo to secure 2026 World Cup qualification with Black Stars

Ghana legend Kwadwo Addai Kyenkyenhene is urging Otto Addo to qualify the Black Stars to the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament to be staged in USA, Canada and Mexico.

The Black Stars will play host to Chad in the fifth round of the qualifiers on Friday, March 21, 2025 before traveling for Madagascar clash, three days later.

Ghana are currently second in Group I with 9 points after four matches into the qualifying series.

The Black Stars qualifying campaign began with a 1-0 win over Madagascar, followed by a loss to Comoros. They bounced back with consecutive victories over Mali and the Central African Republic in June last year.

The Black Stars is missing the AFCON for the first time over 20-years after finishing bottom in Group F during the qualifiers.

However, Addai Kyenkyenhene has charged Otto Addo to ensure Black Stars qualification to the biggest soccer mundial.

“Otto Addo should not take the World Cup qualifiers lightly. He should do everything possible to qualify us to the World Cup”

“If he is able to qualify, he would know Ghanaians do not despise him, but rather want Ghana football to thrive again.

If he can achieve that, Ghanaians would be pleased with him and may even help him carry out his obligations as head coach” he told Kessben FM, as followed by GHANAsoccernet.com.

Otto Addo is expected to name his squad in the coming days for the upcoming games slated for March.