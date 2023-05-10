Ghana legend Michael Essien congratulates Victor Osimhen after Serie A triumph

Former Ghana and AC Milan midfielder, Michael Essien has reacted to Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen's Serie A title success with Napoli.
The Super Eagles star led the Gli Azzuris to their first league title in 33 years, after scoring in the 1-1 draw at the Darcia Arena in Udinese.
Osimhen followed that up with a record breaking goal against Fiorentina as Napoli were crowned Italian champions.
Essien took to social media to reply to a tweet by the striker, posting bravo with emojis of applause.
"Bravoo," he wrote while congratulating the 24-year-old for his mammoth achievement.
Essien played in Italy for AC Milan in the 2014/15 season after leaving English giants Chelsea.
Meanwhile, Osimhen also became Africa's all-time leading scorer in Serie A after netting his 47th goal in the league, surpassing George Weah's tally.
Osimhen has been attracting interest from several clubs in Europe, with Bayern Munich and PSG leading the race.
