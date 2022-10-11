Ghana legend Michael Essien pays tribute Kwadwo Asamoah following his retirment

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has paid a glowing tribute the newly retired Kwadwo Asamoah.

The 33-year-old retired from the game after two successful decades plying his trade in Italy.

Asamoah won several trophies with Italian giants Juventus before joining Inter Milan and Cagliari later in his career.

"Enjoy your retirement my brother. One love," he wrote on Twitter.

The former Udinese player won six Scudetto titles with Juventus, four Coppa Italia and four Super Coppa.

He made 279 appearances in the Italian Serie, scoring 12 goals.

Asamoah and Essien played together in the Black Stars team and were teammates at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola.