Ghana legend Michael Essien sends goodwill message to Ernest Nuamah after Lyon move

Former Ghana and Olympique Lyonnais legend, Michael Essien has congratulated youngster Ernest Nuamah following his move to the Ligue 1 giants.

The 19-year-old became the fourth Ghanaian to sign for Lyon after penning a one-year loan deal with the club in the summer transfer window, joining the likes of Abedi Pele, Michael Essien and John Mensah.

Essien was the most successful Ghanaian to wear the colours of Lyon, winning two league titles and the French Cup. He also won the Ligue One Player of the Year before moving to Chelsea in 2005.

The 40-year-old reportedly played a role in Nuamah's move to France following his legendary status at the club.

Finally he is from Lyon, Come on Olympique Lyonnais. Come on Ernest Nuamah. Good luck my little one," wrote Michael Essien on Twitter.

Nuamah has been training with Lyon for over a week now and manager Laurent Blanc has revealed that the player will be in the squad for the upcoming game against Paris Saint-Germain.