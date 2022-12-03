Ghana legend Michael Essien sends heartwarming message to Black Stars after World Cup exit

Former Ghana international, Michael Essien has backed the Black Stars to recover from their group stage elimination at the World Cup.

The four-time African champions were booted out of the tournament after a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in the final group game on Friday.

Despite needing only a draw to progress, a first half penalty miss and a brace from Uruguay star Giorgian de Arrasteca left the Black Stars packing.

"So proud of you guys you did your best, we live to fight another day heads up boys," wrote Essien on Twitter.

Essien played at two World Cups with the Black Stars, featuring at the 2006 edition in Germany as Ghana reached the round of 16. His second tournament did not go well as the Black Stars were eliminate from the group stage in 2014.

The Chelsea legend now works as assistant manager at Danish topflight side FC Nordsjaelland.