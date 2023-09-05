Ghana legend Mohammed Polo backs Chris Hughton's decision to include Andre Ayew

Former Ghana star Mohammed Polo has expressed his support for Black Stars coach Chris Hughton's decision to include Andre Ayew in the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic.

Despite being without a club at the moment, Ayew, the team's captain, was called up for the crucial match, a decision that has faced criticism from some quarters. However, Polo believes that Hughton's choice should be respected.

Polo, a member of the 1982 AFCON-winning team, stated during an interview with Accra-based Happy FM, "Chris Hughton’s decision to select Dede Ayew should be respected. He (Chris Hughton) knows what the addition of a player like Dede would do to the team, and that is why he is the man in charge."

He further emphasised the value of Ayew's experience, asserting that Ghanaians should respect the coach's decision.

With Ghana needing only a draw or a win to secure qualification for the 2023 AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast, Ayew's 24-goal record for the Black Stars could prove instrumental in the crucial match scheduled for September 7.