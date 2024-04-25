Ghana legend Mohammed Polo lauds FA

Ghana legend Mohammed Polo has commended the Ghana Football Association (GFA), stating that it's the best he has seen since his long tenure of following football in the West African country.

Polo expressed his admiration for the GFA while discussing Dreams FC's remarkable journey in the CAF Confederation Cup, emphasising that their progression to the semi-finals has brought honour to the GFA under the leadership of President Kurt Okraku.

With Dreams FC set to face Zamalek in the second leg of the semi-final tie on Sunday, Polo took the opportunity to praise head coach Karim Zito.

The former Hearts of Oak coach highlighted Zito's exceptional work and credited the GFA for providing tremendous support.

"I think he has done tremendously well because the expectation brought tension on the FA," Polo stated.

"I have already mentioned that this GFA is the best FA I have ever seen. I have been in the system and been with the FA. I have seen different GFA but this is one of them who have come and impacted our football."

The match is scheduled for Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi with kickoff at 4pm local time.