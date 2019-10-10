Ghana legend Mohammed Polo named ‘Kick Bedbugs out of SHSs’ ambassador

Former Ghana international, Mohammed 'Polo' Ahmed has been named ambassador for 'Kick Bedbugs out of SHSs'.

Mohammed Polo also known as the Dribbling Magician has urged Ghanaian to leave a hygienic life in other to stay healthy.

The former coach also adds if Ghanaian leave a clean life they will be able to stay away from some of the avoidable illness.

Polo made the call when he was made Ambassador of the Mass Senior High Schools Spraying exercise being undertaking by ‘Add Your Voice Now’, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in Accra on Monday.

The Mass Spraying exercise will begin in the Ashanti, before moving to the Volta and the Central Region, and would be extended to the other regions in phases.

This is aimed at getting rid of bedbugs in the senior high schools.

According to Polo, Ghana could stay healthy and even raise a formidable team for the 2022 World Cup scheduled for Qatar if ‘we take environmental hygiene seriously’.

He however commended the NGO for its initiative and called on other non-governmental organizations, corporate bodies and individuals to support such a laudable initiative.

Chief Executive Officer of the NGO, Mr Kwabena Osei Bonsu said the issue of bedbugs had been of national concern over the years.

He also appealed to Ghanaians to support the campaign to enable the NGO to realise its dream.