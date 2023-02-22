Ghana legend Mohammed Polo presents copy of memoir to President Akufo-Addo

Former Ghana player, Mohammed Polo, popularly known as the Dribbling Magician, has presented a copy of his biography to President of the country, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Polo's book, Polo The Magnificent, was published and launched last year, detailing the life of the footballer and also providing a five-year youth development plan for Ghana football.

“Your visit today is on point, there is always a right time to meet and this is the right time. I’m grateful for the copy of the biography and a copy of the five-year development, you have some request in it and we will look at request and do the best we can to assist," said the Nana Akufo-Addo.

“I am always encouraged by citizens of this country who continue to show an interest in the development of our country in the areas of specialty even long after they are active in the area.

"It's a real love of country that you demonstrate in doing that and I find it very commendable and highly appreciated. It is an example you are setting for the future generation of people that long after you have stopped playing, you can continue to have an interest and an impact on the development of the sports.

"I am very confident that the great days of Ghanaian football will be back. What you [Mohammed Polo] are offering us here is an opportunity to work together to make that happen."