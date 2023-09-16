Ghana legend Mohammed Polo tips Kudus and Nuamah to lead Black Stars to AFCON 2023 success"

Former Ghana international Mohammed Polo firmly believes that Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah have the potential to guide the Black Stars to victory in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), ending Ghana's 41-year trophy drought.

The pair, both graduates of the Right to Dream academy shone for Ghana during the recent international break scoring in both games against the Central African Republic (CAR) in the final round of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers as well as their international friendly against Liberia.

The duo scored in both games to ensure Ghana secured two victories in their matches while securing their place in the next AFCON to be held in Ivory Coast next year.

Polo referred to the two footballers as generational talents and said that he thought Ghana will greatly benefit from their contributions to the senior national team as Ghana looks to end its AFCON trophy drought.

"The telepathy between these two players could propel Ghana to AFCON success in Cote d'Ivoire and would have a massive impact on our bid to qualify for the next World Cup," he told GNA Sports.

"It is very rare for Ghana to have these kinds of players on one team at a time, but we are blessed to have this duo who are not just creators but scorers," he said.

Mohammed Polo claimed that Ghana has a greater number of these talents and that more has to be done to discover them, particularly by encouraging seasoned footballers to establish more academies.

In a 3-1 victory over Liberia in a friendly matchup played at the Accra Sports Stadium, Kudus and Nuamah also scored.