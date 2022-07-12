Ghana legend Mohammed Polo to launch book on July 14

Ghana legend Mohammed Ahmed Polo's memoir is set to be released on July 14, 2022.

The book, titled 'Polo The Magnificent: The Story of the Dribbling Magician,' was written by Nii Odai Laryea and published by DAKpabli & Associates.

The event will be held at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT, located near Ridge in Accra.

The 106-page book chronicles Polo's life, career, and legacy as a member of both Hearts of Oak and the Black Stars.

Polo named his all-time Black Stars XI in the book. He included himself but controversially left out Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Abedi Pele, and other big names.

He explained that while Ghana has produced many great players over the years, he chose players such as himself, Robert Mensah, Dan Oppong, Akuetteh Armah (99 Styles), Seth Ampadu, Addo Odametey, Osei Kofi, Ibrahim Sunday, Abdul-Karim Razak, and Dan Owusu as his all-time first team.

Ghana and Asante Kotoko goalkeeping legend Joe Carr, Haruna Yusif, Oliver Acquah, John Eshun, James Kuuku Dadzie, Adolf Armah, Abedi, Wilberforce Mfum, Edward Acquah, and Yeboah make up the reserve team.

“The difficulty in naming Ghana’s all time best is that players excelled at different points in our football history. The list is endless, and this indicates that Ghana abounds in soccer talent,” he explained to the Graphic Sports.

Polo chose the late Ghana and Kotoko legend, Robert Mensah, as goalkeeper, with Ghana and Kotoko defender Dan Oppong for the right full-back position, Armah (99 styles) for the left full-back position, Seth Ampadu (centre-back), and Addo Odametey for the centre-back position (centre-back).

Osei Kofi (right-wing) and Polo (left-wing) were chosen as wingers, with former Kotoko and Black Stars legends Ibrahim Sunday and Abdul Karim Razak in midfield and former Bofoakwa goal machine Dan Owusu as the arrow-head striker.

Polo stated that goalkeepers such as John Naawu, Addoquaye Laryea, John Baker, John Botchway, Edward Ansah, Salifu Ansah, Owusu Mensah, Dodoo Ankrah, Sannie Abdulai, and Abukari Damba made significant contributions to market Ghana at the international level, while defenders such Frank Amankwah, Kwasi Appiah, Seth Ampadu, Anthony Dwemoh, Sampson Lamptey, Justice Moore, Dogo Moro, Michael Lomo, John Mensah, PSK Paha, Isaac Paha and Tetteh Gorleku also played useful roles in their time.

Other greats who were mentioned included midfielders Kofi Pare, John Nketiah Yawson, Joe Ghartey, Tetteh Chandu, and Sulley Ali Muntari.

He did not leave out forwards Emmanuel Osei Kuffour, George Alhassan, Opoku Afriyie, Agyemang Prempeh, Kofi Badu, Frank Odoi, Joe Sam, Windsor Kofi Abbrey, Emmanuel Quashie, and Joe Sam for making an impact in Ghana football at the club and national levels.

Polo helped Ghana win 1978 Africa Cup of Nations.