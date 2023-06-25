Ghana legend Ntow Gyan calls for end to age cheating in passionate appeal at All Star Festival

Former Asante Kotoko star Ntow Gyan has urged Ghanaian footballers and administrators to refrain from age cheating, emphasising that it hinders the development of football in the country.

Gyan, who currently serves as the national under-15 coach, passionately made this appeal during the Meet-and-Greet Session with the Legends at the 2023 All Star Festival held at the Eusebett Hotel in Sunyani.

The Business Africa Consulting (The BAC) Group, organizers of the Annual Football Festival, successfully brought together distinguished figures from various realms of the beautiful game on a chilly night adorned with elegance.

Whether proficient in administration, coaching, or physical education, the gathering aimed to foster discussions and exchange ideas on the future of Ghanaian football.

During the event, Ntow Gyan, speaking to the enthusiastic audience, disclosed that he was the first Ghanaian player to popularize the 'Rasta' hairstyle within the country. In a lighthearted tone, he jokingly suggested that he deserved compensation for this contribution, which was met with cheers from the All Stars team, B & A Stars, and the gathered attendees.

"Let us be honest with ourselves: age cheating is not benefiting us as a footballing nation. We need to put an end to it, as that is the only way we can genuinely focus on football development and improve our game," emphasized Gyan.

He continued, "Furthermore, let me share with you today that I am the pioneer Ghanaian player to embrace the 'Rasta' hairstyle. But nowadays, it is a common sight. I believe I should receive some form of compensation for that."

The event also saw the presence of former Black Stars players and other esteemed legends such as Dan Owusu, Awudu Issaka, Mr Augustine Asante, Isaac Oppong, and Ayama, among others, who graced the occasion with their distinguished presence.

The insights shared during the Meet-and-Greet Session provided a platform for the exchange of valuable perspectives on the progression of Ghanaian football. With Ntow Gyan's passionate appeal against age cheating resonating strongly, it is hoped that his words will spur positive change and foster a more honest and transparent approach to the game in the country.

Source: The BAC Group Media.