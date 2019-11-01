Ghana legend Sammy Kuffour comes to the rescue of 'financially-stricken' King Faisal- reports

Former Ghana international Sammy Osei Kuffuor is reported to have taken over reinstated Ghana Premier League side King Faisal Football Club.

The Kumasi-based club has been struggling financially with its president and owner Alhaji Karim Grunsah deciding to sell some shares in the club to any interested party.

Grusah had admitted the running of the club is having a toll on his finance and after years of deliberations, he has finally decided to let go.

''I'm ready to release King Faisal outright to any investor but my only plea to any potential buyer will be that he shouldn't rename the club just in honouring me,'' he said in an interview.

''I'm appealing to everyone who's interested. I want to be part of the club as far as I'm alive.''

According to reports, Sammy Kuffuor is ready to offer help to his former club as they gear up for the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League and is ready to make them one of the professional sides in the country with his links and connections abroad.

King Faisal will use the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as their home venue in the league.