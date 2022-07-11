Ghana legend Sammy Kuffuor recounts nightmarish encounter against Lionel Messi

Former Ghana and Bayern Munich defender, Samuel Osei Kuffuor, has opened up on his first time facing seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

Kuffuor, who spent most of his career in Germany with the Bavarians, played against Messi in a pre-season game in 2005.

According to the ex-Ghana international, it was a nightmare trying to tackle the petite Argentine.

"It was a final against Barcelona and I had to play against Messi. He dribbled (Bixente) Lizarazu like 3000 times," he said while laughing on Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.

"Before the game, I was talking to Samuel (Eto'o) and he told me, this guy (Messi) will kill everyone. Watch him out, he will become the best player in the world.

"Look, he dribbled everyone and when he got to me, he did his famous body swerve thing, I kicked him so hard and surprisingly he got up quick and move with the ball."

Samuel Kuffuor left Bayern Munich at the end of the 2005 season, having won multiple titles and the 2001 UEFA Champions League.