Ghana legend Stephen Appiah backs current Black Stars team to win AFCON

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has thrown his weight behind the current Black Stars team to end the country's four decades of AFCON wait.

The West African nation has not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1982 despite coming close three times, reaching the finals in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

Appiah disclosed that his biggest regret as captain of the Black Stars was being unable to win a trophy with the country.

"I wish I won a trophy because saying Stephen Appiah captained us to the World Cup is not enough. I wish I won something that I can boast about," he told Sompa FM.

"But at the end of the day, players like Ryan Giggs won every trophy in football but they get hurt when you remind them of not playing at the World Cup. Because that is the ultimate and everyone wants to be there. I'm not saying we should have won the World Cup but we played a couple of African Cups and couldn't win as well."

Despite the disappointment, Appiah is backing the current team to success.

"We will still be there and support our brothers who are playing today. We will motivate them because, at the end of the day, we are all Ghanaians. Although we couldn't win one, it doesn't mean we have to be against them winning,” he said.