GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Ghana legend Stephen Appiah believes Jose Mourinho will take Alexander Djiku's game to the next level

Published on: 04 June 2024
Ghana legend Stephen Appiah believes Jose Mourinho will take Alexander Djiku's game to the next level

Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah believes the arrival of legendary coach, Jose Mourinho, to Fenerbahce could have a huge impact on Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku. 

The Portuguese gaffer was announced as the new coach of the Turkish giants on Sunday, three months after leaving Italian outfit AS Roma.

According to Appiah, who played for Fenerbahce between 2005 to 2008, Mourinho's relationship with African players has helped transform many footballers into World Cup-class stars.

"Jose Mourinho has been very good with African players and I think everyone he’s worked with proves themselves including Didier Drogba, Solomon Kalou, Michael Essien, Mikel Obi and a lot of them,” Appiah told RG.

"We have Djiku who has been able to win the hearts of the fans with the way he carries himself around and the way he approaches the game and I hope that with the arrival of Mourinho, he will be able to take his game to the next level."

Djiku enjoyed a decent first season with Fenerbahce, winning the hearts of the fans with some swashbuckling performances. Fenerbahce amassed 99 points in the league and were only beaten to the title by rivals Galatasaray who finished the campaign with 102 points.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more