Ghana legend Stephen Appiah participates in FIFA U17 World Cup draw in Zurich

Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah took part in the draw for the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup to be held in Indonesia.

The legendary Ghanaian footballer, who won the tournament in 1995, joined former Brazil goalkeeper Julio Ceasar and other ex-footballers to perform the draw for the upcoming tournament.

Although Ghana failed to qualify for the competition, Africa will be represented by Senegal, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Morocco.

North Africans Morocco have been drawn in Group A alongside host Indonesia, Panama and Ecuador with Mali joining Canada, Uzbekistan and Spain in Group B.

Reigning African champions Senegal will face Japan, Poland and Argentina in Group D with Burkina Faso engaging France, Korea Republic and USA in Group E.

Ghana were the first African country to win the U17 FIFA World Cup, emerging champions in 1991 in a team led by Nii Odartey Lamptey.

Appiah was part of the 1995 team that won the tournament in Ecuador.