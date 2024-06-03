Ghana legend Stephen Appiah points out difference between the Turkish and Italian leagues

Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah has explained the difference between the Italian and Turkish league following the arrival of Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce.

The 43-year-old enjoyed a successful stint with Fenerbahce between 2005 to 2008 following his departure from Juventus.

Having played for two of the biggest clubs in Europe and in Turkey and Italy, the ex-Ghana international believes the Serie A is above the Super Lig.

However, he added the passion of football fans in Turkey makes the game special.

"If I’m being honest, the Italian league is a bit ahead of the Turkish league but the Turkish league is full of passion and one of the best also in Europe for so many reasons," told RG.

Appiah won the Turkish league and Cup with Fenerbahce as well as the Serie A with Juventus.

He believes Mourinho will make a huge impact in Turkey after he was announced coach of Fenerbachce on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

"Every year you’re likely to see at least two Turkish teams in the Champions League so it's a massive league and for the brand of Mourinho, you will see a lot of people go there to try and be better," added Appiah.