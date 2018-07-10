Ghana legend Stephen Appiah tips Belgium to clinch 2018 FIFA World Cup crown

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has tipped Belgium to clinch the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Tonight's semi-final pits 1998 winners France against the 'golden generation' from neighbours Belgium.

Both teams were among the pre-tournament favourites, but only one can reach Sunday's final in Moscow.

Belgium dispatched five-time champions Brazil while France beat Uruguay to reach the last four.

And Ghana legend Stephen Appiah, who played for the West African nation at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany believes Belgium hold the aces.

" This world Cup has been the best and you cant predict," he said"

Belgium is doing very well. We have to see what is going to happen between them, that is, France and Belgium.

"I think one of them is going to win the World Cup. But Belgium is favourites."