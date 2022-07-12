Ghana legend Sulley Muntari ready to extend stay at Hearts of Oak

Legendary Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari has revealed his desire to extend his stay at Hearts of Oak.

The former AC Milan and Inter star joined the Phobians in February on a six months deal, helping the Ghanaian giants win the FA Cup and the President Cup.

Muntari, whose current deal expired at the end of the season, has showed interest in staying for another season.

"I signed six months contract with Hearts of Oak and I will renew to be part of the team for Africa," he told GTV Sports Plus.

The 2010 UEFA Champions League winner made 11 league appearances, scored once, and provided 3 assists during his short stint with Hearts of Oak.

The FA Cup winner will now represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Sulley Muntari previously played for Udinese, Portsmouth, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Albacete Balompie.

He also enjoyed a season in the Saudi Pro League with Al Ittifaq before returning to Ghana.