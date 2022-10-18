Ghana legend Tony Baffoe celebrates Sadio Mane after Ballon d'Or award

Former Ghana defender Tony Baffoe has paid tribute to Sadio Mane for making Africa proud at the Ballon d'Or awards.

The Senegal forward placed second behind ultimate winner Karim Benzema and was awarded the first-ever Socrates award. Mane was rewarded for his charitable works for the people of Senegal.

The Bayern Munich attacker also enjoyed a good campaign last season, wining the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.

"Congratulations to Sadio Mane -you make us proud and you represent us at the highest level Dieuredief. Well done. Viva Africa," wrote the Ghanaian football legend on Twitter.

Mane becomes the only African player to come close to the award since George Oppong Weah won it. Samuel Eto'o is the other player to make the top three.

The Senegalese forward and his teammates will represent Africa at the World Cup after qualifying for the tournament for the third time in their history.