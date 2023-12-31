GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
"Ghana, let's go"- Inaki Williams declares readiness ahead of AFCON 2023

Published on: 31 December 2023
Athletic Bilbao forward, Inaki Williams is eager to make his Africa Cup of Nations debut as he prepares to join the Black Stars to Ivory Coast. 

The 29-year-old is expected to make the final squad for the tournament following his fine form in La Liga this season.

Having scored eight goals and provided three assists in the ongoing campaign, Williams remains one of the top-scoring Ghanaian players in Europe this season.

He will join the Black Stars team this week after his last training with the Rojiblancos on Sunday.

Ahead of his trip to Ghana, the Black Stars forward took to social media to post: "Soon Ghana. Let's go."

The four-time Africa champions will open camp on Monday as the team begins a ten-day intensive preparations in Kumasi. Ghana will face Namibia in an international friendly before departing to Abidjan.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

 

