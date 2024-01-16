Ghana lose goalkeeper Suzuki Zion to Japan after making AFC Asian Cup debut

US-born Ghanaian, Zion Suzuki has made his debut at a major competition for Japan.

The Japanese goalkeeper was eligible to play for Ghana due to his father's heritage but opted to play for the country of his mother at the senior level.

Suzuki, who earned his maiden Japan call-up in 2021 made his senior debut at an international tournament on Sunday in the game against Vietnam at the AFC Asian Cup.

This means Suzuki is ineligible to play for the Black Stars, ending the FA's quest for the shot-stopper.

Meanwhile, in a highly entertaining game, Japan defeated Vietnam 4-2 to get off to a bright start in the tournament.

Former Liverpool winger Takumi Minamino opened the scoring after ten minutes but Vietnam levelled and took a shock lead through Nguyen Dinh Bah and Pham Tuan Hai respectively.

Minamino responded right at the stroke of half time before Keito Nakamura and Ayase Ueda sealed victory for Japan.