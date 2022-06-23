Ghana maintains position in latest FIFA rankings

The Black Stars of Ghana maintained their position in the latest FIFA Coca Cola rankings released on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Ghana placed 60th globally and are 11th on the continent, making them the least ranked nation ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The four-time African champions defeated Madagascar 3-0 in their opening AFCON qualifier in Ghana before they were held by lowly Central African Republic in the second game.

The Black Stars finished third at the Kirin Cup tournament, after losing 4-1 to Japan and beating Chile on penalties.

The team will next be involved in an international assignment in September.

Top ten African countries

1 Senegal 2 Morocco 3 Tunisia 4 Nigeria 5 Cameroon 6 Egypt 7 Algeria 8 Mali 9 Ivory Coast 10 Burkina Faso 11 Ghana