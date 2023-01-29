Ghana marksman Mohammed Kudus scores to propel Ajax first league win in 2023

Black Stars playmaker Mohammed Kudus scored his seventh goal of the season for AFC Ajax as they comfortably beat Excelsior Rotterdam to record their first win of 2023 in the Eredivisie.

The Dutch champions ended their seven games winless run with a resounding 4-1 victory in the round 19 fixture at the Van Donge and De Roo Stadium in Rotterdam on Sunday afternoon.

Ajax got their noses in front in the 15th minute when skipper Dusan Tadic opened the scoring of the match after converting a penalty kick.

Excelsior got the equaliser in the 36th minute through Redouan el Yaakoubi who connected a cross from Couhaib Driouech.

The Dutch giants restored their advantage moments before the halftime break with a goal from Davy Klaasen.

Kudus increased the tally for the visitors after the hour mark with a sublime finish as his thunderous shot from the edge of the box beat goalkeeper Stijn van Gassel.

Defender Devyne Rensch completed the victory for Ajax with seven minutes remaining after receiving a pass from Francisco Conceicao.

Kudus has now scored 7 goals in 18 matches in the Dutch top division this campaign. He was named man of the match in the game.