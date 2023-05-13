GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghana midfielder Abdul Salis Samed returns from suspension to help ten-man Lens beat Stade Reims

Published on: 13 May 2023
Ghana midfielder Abdul Salis Samed returns from suspension to help ten-man Lens beat Stade Reims

Black Stars midfielder, Abdul Samed Salis returned to action for RC Lens after serving a three-game suspension as the Red and Yellows defeated Stade Reims in Ligue 1 on Friday night. 

The 23-year-old started and lasted the entire duration as Lens boosted their UEFA Champions League place finish with a hard-fought win.

Lens played most of the game with a man down after Austrian-born Ghanaian Kevin Danso was sent off in the 19th minute.

The visitors took the lead in the 23rd minute through Arsenal loanee Folrain Balogun, who converted from the spot in the 23rd minute.

Lens responded before the break through Polish wing-back Przemyslaw Frankowski before captain Sekou Fofona sealed victory ten minutes after the break.

The victory keeps Lens three points adrift of leaders PSG, who have a game in hand.

Samed Salis has made 30 Ligue 1 appearances for Lens this season, having joined them from Clermont Foot last summer on a five-year deal.

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more