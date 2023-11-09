Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed opens up about his struggles and ambitions in Champions League

Lens midfielder Abdul Samed has opened up about his recent struggles and his desire to make a strong comeback after an uninspiring start.

In an interview with l'Equipe, the Ghana international admitted that he had a tough start to the season after returning from vacation out of shape.

"I went on vacation wanting to cut it completely. I didn't do anything for a month, it's the first and last time! It's not for me: I need to run all the time, to work, to expend energy. The recovery was very hard, I understood from the first training session. I told the coach the truth: I didn't do anything, it's my fault, I'm paying him but I'm going to work hard, as usual. It's a good lesson."

Samed also spoke about the departure of his friend and former teammate Seko Fofana, who left for Saudi Arabia this summer.

"He was like my big brother, he advised me, helped me on the pitch, we understood each other easily. He did his things in Lens, hats off. It hurt me a little that he left, but everyone has their own career."

However, Samed has found new friends in Lens, such as Andy Diouf, and the two players have formed a strong bond on and off the field.

"Andy is a good guy, we get along well. On the pitch, we understand each other, we talk a lot. It's the same thing with Seko, we had a good understanding."

The 23-year-old has made 15 appearances in all competitions for the French club this season.