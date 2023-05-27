Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis confident RC Lens will excel in Europe next season

Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has revealed that UCL-bound RCL Lens will be ready for the competition next season.

The Red Yellows will confirm their place in the competition's group stage if they beat Ajaccio in the penultimate Ligue 1 game of the season tonight.

The worse for Lens this season will be finishing third and playing the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, and this will only happen if they lose their final two games and Marseille wins the rest of their matches.

“As a team, we never give up, we’ll give it our all and everyone knows their job. We know that Europe is the highest level, so we need to work even harder to make sure we’re ready,” he said.

“We’ve beaten Marseille, PSG, and Monaco in Ligue 1, but it’s not the same in Europe, there are different players and different tactics. We know it’s going to be difficult, but it’s up to us to prepare. I think mentally speaking, as well as physically, we’ll be ready. We’ll see what happens.”

Salis, who joined Lens last summer has been a key figure for the club and was named French Football News' Midfielder of the Year in Ligue 1.