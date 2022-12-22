Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis makes 170,000 Euros for RC Lens after World Cup participation

Black Stars midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has earned 170,000 Euros for his club, RC Lens, following his involvement with Ghana at the World Cup.

The 22-year-old was part of Ghana's team in Qatar, having just made a single appearance for the national team prior to the tournament. Salis made his debut against Switzerland in a pre-World Cup friendly, a game Ghana won 2-0.

However, per FIFA's financial compensation to clubs following the release of their players for the World Cup, each player gets 9520 Euros a day for his stay with his national team.

Salis spent three weeks with the Black Stars, accumulating 170,000 Euros for RC Lens.

The former Clermont Foot star was one of Ghana's best performers at the World Cup, featuring in all three games as the Black Stars suffered early elimination.

He joined RC Lens in the summer transfer window on a long-term contract and has been key to their performances in the French topflight this season.

Lens sit second behind Paris Saint Germain in the league.