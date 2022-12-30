Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis reacts after RC Lens draw at OGC Nice

Black Stars midfielder Abdul Samed Salis returned to action for RC Lens in the French Ligue 1 on Thursday night.

The UEFA Champions League chasers were held on the road by OGC Nice in a pulsating game at the Allianz Riviera.

Salis, who had an outstanding World Cup in Qatar, started and lasted the entire duration, producing another midfield masterclass.

"Tough game. Good to be back, Ligue 1," he wrote on Twitter after the game.

Salis ended the first round of the Ligue 1 as the player to have covered the most distance and last night's game shows why he has such incredible numbers in the French topflight.

He played 15 matches in the first round, mostly playing full game.

His outstanding displays earned him a place in Ghana's team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, playing all three matches as the Black Stars exited the tournament at group stage.

His stocks has also risen with the player currently valued at 10 million Euros, according to transfermarkt.