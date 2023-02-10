Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis reacts after RC Lens progress to French Cup quarter-finals

Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has shared his excitement after RC Lens beat Lorint to reach the quarter-finals of the French Cup.

Salis lasted the entire duration as the game was forced to extra-time following a late goal from Enzo Le Fee of Lorient.

Lens opened the scoring after just 21 minutes when Angel Fulgini fired home from a brilliant strike.

Le Fee and Ibrahima Kone missed from the spot as Facindo Medina netted the winner as the Blood and Golds progressed to the last eight.

"Quarter-final. Congratulations to the whole team," wrote the Ghanaian midfielder.

Salis has been an integral member of Lens since joining from Clermont Foot in the summer transfer window.

Lens are chasing a UEFA Champions League spot and currently sit third in the Ligue 1 table after 22 games.

The ex-Clermont Foot star has made 21 appearances for RC Lens in Ligue 1 this season.