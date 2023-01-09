GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis reacts after RC Lens reach French Cup round of 32

Published on: 09 January 2023
Black Stars midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has shared his excitement after RC Lens progressed to the last 32 of the French Cup. 

The Ligue 1 outfit strolled into the next stage after defeating Linas-Montlhery 2-0 at the Stade Robert Bobbin.

Two goals in the space of five minutes from Seko Fofona and Florian Sotoca ensured Lens are through unscathed.

"Qualified. Thank you to the supporters present," Salis wrote on Twitter.

The 22-year-old played the entire duration of the game, chalking another impressive display for the Red and Golds.

Meanwhile, he will be missing the Ligue 1 clash against Racing Club Strasbourg on Wednesday through suspension.

Salis has picked three yellow cards this season, first against FC Nantes before in the match against his former club Clermont Foot. His latest booking was in the 3-1 win against Paris Saint Germain.

His absence will be a huge blow for Lens, who have been in a good run of form with the Ghanaian at the heart of midfield.

