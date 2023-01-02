GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 02 January 2023
Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis reacts after RC Lens shock PSG in Ligue 1 on New Year's Day

Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has shared his excitement after helping RC Lens beat Paris Saint Germain in Ligue 1 on New Year's Day. 

The Black Stars midfielder produced another solid performance, lasting the entire duration as Lens defeated the league leaders to close the gap at the top of the table.

"Best way to start the year," he wrote on Twitter after the game.

RC Lens opened the scoring after just five minutes through Przemyslaw Frankowski but the lead lasted for only three minutes as Hugo Ekitike pulled parity for the visitors. 

Belgium forward Lois Openda restored Lens' lead 20 minutes later with a phenomenal strike after dummying PSG defender Marquinhos before slotting home.

Alexis Claude-Maurice sealed victory for Lens three minutes after the break.

Salis was cautioned in the first half but played full throttle as the Red and Golds kept their UEFA Champions League qualification alive.

The lead between Lens and PSG has been reduced to four points after 17 matches in Ligue 1 this season.

