Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis reacts to Lens Coupe de France qualification against Brest 

Published on: 23 January 2023
Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has reacted to Lens qualification to the next round of the Coup de France following the team's 3-1 win against  Brest on Sunday.

Lens are through to the quarter finals after beating Brest at the Sade Francis-Le Ble.

Wesley Said scored the opening goal of the game for Lens in the fifth minute before Brest equalized through Islam Slimani in the 19th minute.

Facundo Medina increased the lead for Lens in the 30th minute before Adrien Thomasson scored the match winner for the away side in the 37th minute.

Salis after the team's qualification reacted on his social media post; "Got outta fog  Guaranteed qualification, team victory"

Salis has made 18 appearances in the Ligue 1 this season for Lens scoring one goal.

 

 

 

