Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis returns to RC Lens squad in victory over Auxerre

Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis returned from suspension to help RC Lens to victory over Auxerre in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Salis missed the trip to Strasbourg after accumulating three yellow cards this season. Lens shared the spoils with Strasbourg in midweek.

However, the midfielder's return saw Lens return to winning ways as they keep the pressure on league leaders Paris Saint Germain.

"Win by all means. Mentality RC Lens," wrote Salis on social media.

The Black Stars midfielder has missed only one game in Ligue 1 this season, and it was through suspension.

His compatriot Gideon Mensah was not in the matchday squad for Auxerre.