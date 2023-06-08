Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis signs contract extension at RC Lens

Ghana midfielder, Abdul Samed Salis has extended his contract with French Ligue 1 side RC Lens.

The 23-year-old signed a new one-year deal that will see him stay at Lens until 2028.

Salish, who joined the Red and Yellows last season from Clermont Foot, played a key role as Lens finished second and secured a UEFA Champions League spot for next season.

The Black Stars midfielder made 33 Ligue 1 appearances and scored a goal for Lens last season.

"We are starting this summer transfer window with the extension of a key player in the collective, in terms of performance and state of mind, Salis Abdul Samed. More than his emergence at a very high level, more than his conclusive World Cup with Ghana, more than his regularity, he is the embodiment of the joy of this group of which he is one of the leaders in the commitment and in the character, festive,' said General Manager of the club Arnaud Pouille.

"Extending Salis made perfect sense. It is a symbol that illustrates our approach of making the first announcement that of a form of continuity. Congratulations Salis and can't wait to see you compete in continental games!," he added.