Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis slapped with three-game ban after red card against PSG

Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has been handed a three-game ban following his red card incident in the game between RC Lens and Paris-Saint Germain.

The 23-year-old was sent off after a reckless tackle on Achraf Hakimi in the top of the table clash in Ligue 1.

The disciplinary committee of the French league after a review of the match decided to slap the player with a three-match suspension.

“The verdict of the Disciplinary Committee is known. Excluded for the first time of the season in the 19th minute of #PSGRCL for an uncontrolled gesture - fortunately without consequence for the affected Parisian player - Salis Abdul Samed received a three-game suspension,” wrote RC Lens on Twitter.

Salis will miss the games against AS Monaco, Toulouse and Olympique Marseille.

The former Clermont Foot midfielder has been a key figure at Lens since joining in the summer transfer window.

His absence will be a huge blow for the Red and Yellows, who are chasing a UEFA Champions League finish.