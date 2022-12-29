Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis tops Ligue 1 list of players to have covered the most distance

Ghana and RC Lens midfielder Abdul Samed Salis is the player to have covered the most distance in the French Ligue 1.

The Black Stars player covered a distance of 179.8 kilometers after 15 games in the first round of the league. Salis is followed by Lorient's Enzo Fe Lee with 173.3 kilometers and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is third with 170.9 kilometers.

Meanwhile, Salis sits second in terms of average distance covered per game. The 22-year-old recorded 12 kilometers per match and is only behind former Clermont Foot teammate Johan Gastien. Enzo Fe Lee of Lorient has an average of 11.6 Kilometers per match.

The former Clermont Foot player has been a key cog in Lens' campaign, helping them finish second at the end of the first round.

His outstanding performances in Ligue 1 earned him a place in Ghana's team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Salis was one of Ghana's best players at the World Cup in Qatar despite the team early exit.

He joined RC Lens in the summer transfer window from Clermont Foot.

Lens will face Nice tonight in their first game since the resumption of Ligue 1 after the World Cup break.