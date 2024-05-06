Ghana midfielder Abu Francis earns contract extension at Belgian club Cercle Brugge

Ghana international midfielder Abu Francis has renewed his contract with Belgian club Cercle Brugge for an additional year, with the possibility of an extension for another season.

Francis has been a member of the team since the summer of 2022 when he joined from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland.

The 23-year-old received his education at Ghana's prestigious Right to Dream Academy before moving to Nordsjaelland for top-flight football experience.

As a versatile midfielder, Francis quickly proved his worth to the team, playing in 33 matches and scoring 2 goals with 3 assists in his first season.

"I am thrilled to have the chance to continue my journey with Cercle Brugge, and I am excited for what the future holds. This club has given me countless opportunities, and that is what matters most to me," said the midfielder.

Unfortunately, Francis suffered an injury at the start of this season and was sidelined for six months.

However, he made a strong comeback in February and has been a key player in every game, including the Championship Play-Offs.

He also made his debut with the Ghana national team in March, featuring in friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda.

"I am extremely grateful for the additional year on my contract, and I am eager to see what the future holds. Cercle Brugge has shown their belief in me by offering this extension.

"Despite my injury, I have come back even stronger. It is always motivating to return to a team that is performing well, and the hunger and competition within the team only pushes me to be better," stated Francis with enthusiasm.